Storms leave path of destruction in Dutchess County

About 1,697 customers remained without power in Wappingers Falls Thursday morning after dozens of trees came down on North Mesier Avenue and Spring Street, pulling electrical wires with them.
Check the updated AccuWeather forecast here.
At least one home was damaged by a falling tree.
Residents described frightening moments as they heard trees falling.
The National Weather Service says it is monitoring the situation, but there are no plans to send a survey team.
