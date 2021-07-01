Weather

Storms leave path of destruction in Dutchess County

WAPPINGERS FALLS, Dutchess County (WABC) -- New video shows some heavy damage in Dutchess County after heavy rains and powerful winds passed through the area overnight.

About 1,697 customers remained without power in Wappingers Falls Thursday morning after dozens of trees came down on North Mesier Avenue and Spring Street, pulling electrical wires with them.

At least one home was damaged by a falling tree.

Residents described frightening moments as they heard trees falling.

The National Weather Service says it is monitoring the situation, but there are no plans to send a survey team.



----------
More TOP STORIES News