Trees, power lines down as storms move through New Jersey

Emergency crews in Ridgefield responded to downed wires that may have come down in the high winds.
PSEG responded to de-energize the wires and restore power. The incident is under investigation.
Meanwhile, officials in River Edge tweeted about an incident on Midland Ave with a tree down on power lines with a telephone pole snapped.
The REFD is currently operating on Midland Ave with a tree down on power lines with a telephone pole snapped. Power is out in the area. Please avoid this area road is shut in both directions. #riveredgefire pic.twitter.com/Vcu1v0F4fO— River Edge Fire Dept (@RiverEdgeFD) May 1, 2020
PSEG said around 5,500 customers lost power on Thursday night.
