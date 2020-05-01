Weather

Trees, power lines down as storms move through New Jersey

RIDGEFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Strong storms moved through the area Thursday night and brought down trees and possibly power lines in New Jersey.

Emergency crews in Ridgefield responded to downed wires that may have come down in the high winds.

PSEG responded to de-energize the wires and restore power. The incident is under investigation.

Meanwhile, officials in River Edge tweeted about an incident on Midland Ave with a tree down on power lines with a telephone pole snapped.



PSEG said around 5,500 customers lost power on Thursday night.

Related topics:
weatherridgefieldbergen countypsegdowned wirespower outagetree fall
