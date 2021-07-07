Severe thunderstorms, winds left downed trees, live wires across the Tri-State

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10866581" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Trees all across Queens came down, including this massive one on 84th Street and 150th.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fast-moving thunderstorms and heavy winds left damage in its wake across the Tri-State Tuesday night.While storms moved quickly through the area, gusty winds brought down many trees in New York City and New Jersey.Trees all across Queens came down, including this massive one on 84th Street and 150th.On Staten Island, Citizen App video captured a large tree that had fallen onto a house on Amsterdam Avenue.In New Jersey, photos shows a car crushed by a tree in East Orange.In Hackensack, a downed tree took out wires and service to an apartment building on Arcadia Road.On the Upper East Side in New York City, video showed what appeared to be carboard flying off the roof of a building on E. 96th Street between Second and Third Avenue.Meanwhile in Brooklyn, storms brought down an outdoor dining structure on to cars on Norman Avenue and Manhattan Avenue.