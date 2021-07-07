Weather

Severe thunderstorms, winds left downed trees, live wires across the Tri-State

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Large tree falss on Staten Island home

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fast-moving thunderstorms and heavy winds left damage in its wake across the Tri-State Tuesday night.

While storms moved quickly through the area, gusty winds brought down many trees in New York City and New Jersey.

Trees all across Queens came down, including this massive one on 84th Street and 150th.
EMBED More News Videos

Trees all across Queens came down, including this massive one on 84th Street and 150th.



On Staten Island, Citizen App video captured a large tree that had fallen onto a house on Amsterdam Avenue.
EMBED More News Videos

On Staten Island, Citizen App video captured a large tree that had fallen onto a house on Amsterdam Avenue.



In New Jersey, photos shows a car crushed by a tree in East Orange.


In Hackensack, a downed tree took out wires and service to an apartment building on Arcadia Road.


On the Upper East Side in New York City, video showed what appeared to be carboard flying off the roof of a building on E. 96th Street between Second and Third Avenue.



Meanwhile in Brooklyn, storms brought down an outdoor dining structure on to cars on Norman Avenue and Manhattan Avenue.
EMBED More News Videos

In Brooklyn, storms brought down an outdoor dining structure on to cars on Norman Avenue and Manhattan Avenue.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew york citynew yorkconnecticutnew jerseythunderstormstormnyc weatherweatherstorm damageaccuweather alertsevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Severe thunderstorms
Elsa is a hurricane again, approaching Tampa Bay
Adams projected winner with narrow lead in new Ranked Choice results
How to beat the heat with rising summer temperatures
2021 New York Primary Results
Hometown Heroes: What to know as post-parade ceremony scrapped
Banned sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson left off Olympic team
Show More
NYC man dies after skydiving accident in Pa.
Amanda Kloots remembers husband Nick Cordero one year after his death
Driver crashes car into NYC home after dispute with tenant
9-year-old girl dies after being pulled from NYC lake: Officials
Illegal fireworks eyed in fire that destroyed home, killed dog
More TOP STORIES News