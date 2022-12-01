Stormy weather brings down trees, knocks out power in Queens

Derick Waller reports from Hollis, Queens, where gusty winds brought a massive tree down on a car.

HOLLIS, Queens (WABC) -- People in at least one neighborhood in Queens woke up to a mess Thursday morning.

Powerful winds from Wednesday night's storm brought down power lines and a massive tree in Hollis. It happened just before 9:30 p.m.

A large tree near 197th St. and Hillside Ave. was uprooted and landed on a several parked cars.

In nearby Flushing, it was a similar scene: another large tree ripped from its roots by powerful gusting winds.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in either case. But residents have a day of cleanup work ahead.

Queens was the borough hit hardest as the storm moved through yesterday afternoon into the evening, with 7,300 customers left without power amid rain and high winds.

Most of the Queens customers who lost service were in the Whitestone, Flushing, Elmhurst and Middle Village areas.

Nearly two dozen were still power Thursday morning.

Overall, Con Edison reported more than 15,000 customers without power in New York City and the part of Westchester County in its service area.

