Storms cause damage in parts of New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A line of storms left behind some serious damage in New Jersey.

They ripped through the state, knocking down trees and power lines.

In Woodbridge, winds ripped trees out of the ground by the roots.

In Middletown, a tree crashed right through a home.

Neptune and Edison saw some damage as well.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

