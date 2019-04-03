Strange texts under investigation in search for missing New York City teacher, mother of 3

NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A search is underway for a New York City public school teacher and mother of three who has been missing since this past weekend.Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was last seen near Denker Place and McVeigh Avenue around 9 p.m. Saturday, when she left her boyfriend's house.She did not show up to work Monday or Tuesday at PS 29 on Staten Island. She also has a second job at a Dollar Tree on Staten Island."She let me know Friday she was going to go pick up her children Saturday," said Elizabeth Torres, who works at the Dollar Tree.The boyfriend called 911 Saturday and said Cammarata was gone, last seen leaving his New Springville apartment to meet her estranged husband and see their kids."That's the last anybody actually saw her," Cammarata's best friend Jessica Pobega said.Authorities are looking into text messages received by Pobega from someone claiming to be Cammarata the day after she disappeared.Jessica wrote in the texts that she was calling police."I don't want that," the reply read. "I have the kids...I apologize. I have to do this for the children."Cammarata also did not show up for a custody hearing in court this week.Police say another friend got a text allegedly from Cammarata, saying she just wanted to get away."She didn't see the children this weekend, so I don't know who that was and what they were covering for," Pobega said. "She's my oldest friend. My mother is distraught. Something happened. Something bad happened. And I don't know what it is, and I really hope I'm wrong."Cammarata's estranged husband, 42-year-old Michael Cammarata, is reportedly in custody but has not been charged.Authorities say he has been at the 120 Precinct since detectives picked him up for an interview Tuesday.The two reportedly have a tumultuous relationship with prior domestic incident reports filed, and they are said to be in the process of divorce with an ongoing child custody battle in the court.Jeanine Cammarata is described as being 4-foot-11 and 120 pounds with brown eyes, blonde hair and a medium build.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------