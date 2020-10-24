20-year-old Indiana Univ. student shot, killed by stray bullet in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7288495" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A college freshman from La Grange has died after a lengthy battle with COVID-19 at 18 years old.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A young student who was visiting from Indiana was shot and killed by a stray bullet early Saturday morning in Brooklyn.Police say 20-year-old Ethan Williams was among friends sitting on a stoop on Eldert Street in Bushwick when at least seven shots were fired.As the men tried to run inside for cover, officials say Williams was struck in the chest.The victim was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.Officers have not yet made any arrests - or released information about a possible suspect.Williams' father said Ethan was a sophomore in the film media program Indiana University and had a girlfriend of six years."One of his big areas of concern was poverty and violence in Indy," his father said.Some of his accomplishments included starting his own brand, graduating high school with four honors diplomas and being a charter member of the Mayor's Youth Council of Indianapolis.----------