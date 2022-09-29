Street vendors march to demand dignity, more protections in New York City

Street vendors and allies are marching to demand dignity and protections. Mike Marza reports.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Street vendors and allies marched through the streets of Lower Manhattan to City Hall to demand dignity and more protections on Thursday.

Vendors from across the five boroughs, elected officials, and allied organizations want an end to what they say is unjust enforcement.

The Street Vendor Project is advocating for roughly 20,000 street food vendors and merchandise sellers. They want the same protections that other small businesses receive.

Organizers say the city has only issued 5,000 food vendor permits.

They want to overhaul the system, which they say often forces them to buy permits on the underground market.

"We want to make sure everything is formalized, all the vendors can access the right licenses and permits from the city to make sure that people are formalizing the business and not dealing with the underground market and not being treated as criminals," said Mohamed Attia, managing director of the Street Vendor Project.

They say this summer was marked by the targeting of vendors in primarily immigrant communities, record-breaking fines and harassment from the NYPD.

The group says roughly 90% of vendors are immigrants.

Another frustration is the situation has been compounded due to the pandemic and the slow return to office.

ALSO READ | Long Island restaurant owner owes workers thousands of dollars in back wages, NY State says

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.