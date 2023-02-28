Firefighters work to put out structure fire in Bayonne

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters continue to battle flames from a structure fire in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Crews were on the scene at 1st Avenue and Kelly Parkway at around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The city of Bayonne is asking people to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.