Firefighters work to put out structure fire in Bayonne

WABC logo
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 10:58AM
Firefighters battle flames in NJ structure fire
The city of Bayonne is asking people to avoid the area.

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters continue to battle flames from a structure fire in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Crews were on the scene at 1st Avenue and Kelly Parkway at around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

