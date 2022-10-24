Man killed after being dragged by subway train at Columbus Circle in Manhattan

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A subway commuter was killed after being dragged by a train in Manhattan on Monday.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at the 59th Street Columbus Circle station on the Upper West Side.

Officials say the man died after being dragged by a 1 train when a piece of clothing got caught in the doors.

The victim may have also been struck by the incoming train.

No criminality is suspected at this time.

1/2/3/4/5 trains are delayed in both directions. Commuters are being asked to take a northbound train for service to and from bypassed stations.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

