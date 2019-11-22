Subway attack: Man hit with hammer, thrown onto tracks in possible hate crime in Bronx

MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) -- A brutal early morning attack at a subway station in the Bronx is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

It happened at 1 a.m. Friday at East Tremont Avenue and Grand Concourse in the Mount Hope section.

Police say a 21-year-old man was accosted by a suspect on the platform of a southbound D train.

The suspect yelled an anti-gay slur, pulled out a hammer, hit the victim in the armpit then threw him onto the subway tracks before fleeing.

The victim suffered wounds to the face and head.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital. His condition was described as stable.

There were no immediate arrests.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, braided air. 5'10" tall, 150 pounds, wearing grey sweatpants and a black coat.

Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime because of the anti-gay slur reported by the victim.

