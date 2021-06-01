Exclusive: Man brutally beaten in subway station done commuting to Manhattan

EMBED <>More Videos

Exclusive: Man brutally beaten in subway station done commuting in NYC

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man who was attacked, beaten and robbed in a subway station is speaking out about the vicious encounter.

Two men followed the 64-year-old man into the Lexington Ave-59th Street Station around 5 a.m. Sunday.

The men followed him to the turnstile where they demanded money. One of the suspects slashed the victim's forehead with a razor before they ran off.

Now the victim has 12 stitches in his forehead, one eye swollen shut and the other has two more stitches.

He also wore a giant COVID mask blocking what's left of his face as he spoke to Eyewitness News, out of fear his attackers may come after him again.

"I feel angry and upset and sad," the victim, who asked to be identified only as H.M., said.



As if going through it the first time wasn't bad enough, video released by the NYPD shows the brutal attack.

He was punched until he fell into the turnstile as he hung on for dear life.

Then one of the men slashed him in the forehead before they stole his cellphone and about $150 in cash -- leaving him gushing blood alone in the station.

"Hit me two times here, in this eye and this eye, and the other guy, he brought a razor," the victim said. "And the blood start coming and took the money from me and disappeared."

The victim has just finished praying at a Midtown mosque and was heading home to Brooklyn.

Police released the video, along with still images, showing the suspects' distinctive limited-edition footwear -- one wore NBA Timberlands and the other wore a rare Nike model.

EMBED More News Videos

Two men followed a 64-year-old man into the Lexington Ave-59th Street Station around 5 a.m. Sunday.



As for the victim, he's lived in the city for 30 years and commutes to Manhattan only to pray. But not anymore -- he no longer feels safe.

"You have to take care about this issue, or it will be long while, you can't control it," he said. "And in this case what are the police for?"

This all comes amid a war of words between the mayor and the MTA, which has charged the police are not visible enough across the system. The city recently pledged 250 additional cops, but it clearly did not help preventing this crime.

TRENDING: Video shows mouse eating meat at Columbus Circle Whole Foods
EMBED More News Videos

A Whole Foods customer made a shocking discovery when she found a mouse nibbling on food in the meats section at the Manhattan grocery store.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper east sidemanhattannew york citynypdsubwaysubway crimecaught on video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Tesla moving California headquarters to Texas
Teen stabbed, others shot in violent day across the Bronx
More TOP STORIES News