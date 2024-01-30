Boy survives fall on subway tracks as train enters station in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A 12-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after he fell in front of a subway train in Brooklyn.

Somehow he managed to avoid serious injury.

An L-train was approaching the Metropolitan Avenue-Lorimer Street stop when the boy fell on the tracks.

He managed to avoid being hit by the train.

An MTA official said that the train operator saw what was happening and hit the brakes as the train entered the station.

The boy scampered under the platform overhang.

One car had passed him by the time the train came to a complete stop.

The boy was being treated for minor injuries.

Police are investigating how the boy fell.

