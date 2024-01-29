Subway platform barriers installed at Clark Street Station in Brooklyn as part of MTA pilot program

A new set of platform barriers have been put in place at the Clark Street station in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA is moving forward with its subway barrier pilot program, first installed at 191st Street Station in Washington Heights last week.

Crews installed yellow platform barriers at the Clark Street Station in Brooklyn over the weekend.

The barriers are located on the platform edge, adjacent to the yellow warning strip, placed strategically to avoid obstructing subway car doors as they open to allow customers to enter and exit the train.

The gates don't always line-up perfectly, because different subway cars have doors in different places, and they won't keep a determined person off the tracks. But if the concept works, the risks for everyone else could be reduced.

Officials hope the barriers will protect subway riders and save lives.

Every year, on average, more than 75 people die on the tracks. Many, because they jumped. Others, because they slipped, and still others who were pushed, like Michelle Go, who was shoved to her death in 2022.

The MTA also plans to install the barriers at the West 8th Street and New York Aquarium subway stations.

Officials will study the program to determine if the concept is worth expanding to other stations.

----------

