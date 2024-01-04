Search on for suspects who broke into and operated subway cars in Queens

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- New York City police are searching for the suspects who broke into empty trains in Queens and drove them a short distance before running away.

The incident happened Dec. 30 around 4:45 p.m. near the Forest Hills-71st Avenue subway station.

Authorities say the group entered the operators' compartments of two lead train cars before driving the train cars northbound a short distance.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

