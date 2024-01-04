Search on for suspects who broke into and operated subway cars in Queens

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- New York City police are searching for the suspects who broke into empty trains in Queens and drove them a short distance before running away.
The incident happened Dec. 30 around 4:45 p.m. near the Forest Hills-71st Avenue subway station.
Authorities say the group entered the operators' compartments of two lead train cars before driving the train cars northbound a short distance.
There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
