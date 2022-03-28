Subway conductor struck in face with object in Lower Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11683468" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to the 87-year-old Broadway voice coach who was shoved to her death.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for suspects after an MTA conductor got hit in the face with an object in Lower Manhattan.It happened about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Canal Street station.Police say someone threw a rubber object at the conductor as the doors of a Q train opened.The conductor reported what happened once the train reached the end of the line at 96th Street.He did not suffer visible injuries but he went to the hospital for a checkup.----------