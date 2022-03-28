Subway conductor struck in face with object in Lower Manhattan

It happened about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Canal Street station.
Police say someone threw a rubber object at the conductor as the doors of a Q train opened.
The conductor reported what happened once the train reached the end of the line at 96th Street.
He did not suffer visible injuries but he went to the hospital for a checkup.
