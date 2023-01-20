Man dies after being pushed onto subway tracks on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man has died after he was pushed onto the train tracks at an Upper West Side subway station early Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the West 96th Street and Broadway station.

The 34-year-old victim was pushed onto the tracks and struck his head on one of the rails.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

A 28-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

It appears there was some kind of argument between the men prior to the incident, which spilled out onto the platform.

Charges against the suspect are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

