Officials say the 52-year-old was attacked in the Times Square 42nd Street station at around 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

Man stabbed in head on 1 train at Times Square 42nd Street station

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed in the head on a subway train in Times Square.

Officials say the 52-year-old was attacked in the Times Square 42nd Street station at around 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

He was on a northbound 1 train when he was stabbed, authorities said.

The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.