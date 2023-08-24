Man stabbed in head on 1 train at Times Square 42nd Street station

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed in the head on a subway train in Times Square.
Officials say the 52-year-old was attacked in the Times Square 42nd Street station at around 2:15 a.m. Thursday.
He was on a northbound 1 train when he was stabbed, authorities said.
The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital.
No arrests have been made.
