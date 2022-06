Man dragged to his death after leg gets stuck in closing subway door in NYC

EMBED >More News Videos An eyewitness captured shocking video of several people standing on top of a moving subway train in Brooklyn on Friday.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was killed after his pants or foot got caught in a closing subway door in Brooklyn Wednesday night, and he was dragged by the train as it pulled out of the station.It happened around 11:40 p.m. at Avenue M and East 16th Street in the Midwood section.Police say the death remains under investigation, but at this point, it appears the 37-year-old victim was exiting the Q train at the Avenue M station when he somehow got caught in the closing door.The man was then dragged across the platform.Police say he screamed as he was being dragged, and a person who heard the screaming ran for help.The victim, whose identity has not been released, was discovered when the next subway train pulled into the station.That train is not believed to have hit the man.Police say his left arm was severed, and his left leg was partially severed.He was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounce dead.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.