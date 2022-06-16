Man dragged to his death after leg gets stuck in closing subway door in NYC

It happened around 11:40 p.m. at Avenue M and East 16th Street in the Midwood section.
Police say the death remains under investigation, but at this point, it appears the 37-year-old victim was exiting the Q train at the Avenue M station when he somehow got caught in the closing door.
The man was then dragged across the platform.
Police say he screamed as he was being dragged, and a person who heard the screaming ran for help.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, was discovered when the next subway train pulled into the station.
That train is not believed to have hit the man.
Police say his left arm was severed, and his left leg was partially severed.
He was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounce dead.
