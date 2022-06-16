Man dragged to his death after leg gets stuck in closing subway door in NYC

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was killed after his pants or foot got caught in a closing subway door in Brooklyn Wednesday night, and he was dragged by the train as it pulled out of the station.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. at Avenue M and East 16th Street in the Midwood section.

Police say the death remains under investigation, but at this point, it appears the 37-year-old victim was exiting the Q train at the Avenue M station when he somehow got caught in the closing door.

The man was then dragged across the platform.

Police say he screamed as he was being dragged, and a person who heard the screaming ran for help.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was discovered when the next subway train pulled into the station.

That train is not believed to have hit the man.

Police say his left arm was severed, and his left leg was partially severed.

He was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounce dead.

ALSO READ | Subway surfers caught on video walking atop Brooklyn J train
EMBED More News Videos

An eyewitness captured shocking video of several people standing on top of a moving subway train in Brooklyn on Friday.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymidwoodbrooklynsubwaydeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver dead after car slams into tractor trailer on Hamilton Bridge
FIFA to announce World Cup venues; MetLife considered favorite
Revlon files for bankruptcy protection amid heavy debt load
Suspected monkeypox cases rise to 16 in NYC
Jan. 6 committee to focus on Trump pressure on Pence in next hearing
Nearly 6,000 weapons seized from NYC schools this year
Funeral today for off-duty NYPD officer murdered inside apartment
Show More
AccuWeather: Bookend showers
Enrollment in NYC Public Schools continues to trend downward
Two American fighters are missing in Ukraine, feared captured
US military ground raid in Syria captures top ISIS leader
COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids could be available next week
More TOP STORIES News