2 teens arrested in death of man killed helping assault victim who fell on subway tracks

By Eyewitness News
Police searching for suspected gang members wanted in connection with New Year's Day death

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two teens are under arrest in connection with the New Year's Day death of a man in the Bronx.

Investigators say the teens, along with at least nine others, including three girls, are responsible for the death of a Good Samaritan on the subway at 2:40 a.m. on New Year's Day.

(video in media player is from previous report)

Police say the group assaulted a 38-year-old man, who fell onto the tracks at the Fordham Road station.

Roland Hueston, 36, jumped onto the tracks and was killed by an oncoming train.

Roland Hueston



The train did not hit the assault victim.



Hueston's family released a statement saying, "Roland was always a kind and gentle person who held his family and friends close. He cared a lot about the people around him and would do anything for them. Growing up, he was always protective of his friends and family, especially his little sister Kristara. Although he didn't know the person he tried to save, we're not surprised that he tried to save him when they needed him the most. He's a hero and will continue to be remembered as a hero in our family and in the community."

The 16 and 17-year-old boys turned themselves in at local Bronx precincts.

The identities of boys are not being released due to their ages.

Charges against them include murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, robbery, and gang assault.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the police.

