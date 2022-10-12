Subway rider threatened with knife, pepper sprayed hours after police commissioner tours system

Derick Waller reports after a man was pepper sprayed while riding the subway.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A subway rider was threatened with a knife and pepper sprayed by a suspect while onboard a train in Manhattan early Wednesday, police said.

According to police, it happened around 1:30 a.m. as a northbound 1 train approached the 59th Street-Columbus Circle station.

The 57-year-old victim told police that he received a small cut and was peppered sprayed by another man.

Police were also searching for six men wanted for beating a 17-year-old.

According to police, he was kicked and stabbed just after 4 p.m. Saturday at the Lexington Avenue-53rd Street station.

Investigators say the teen knew his attackers.

That attack happened at the same station that Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell visited Tuesday night.

Only Eyewtiness News cameras were there as she heard directly from riders.

The department added nearly a thousand more officers to the subway beat focusing on 15 train lines in 20 stations citywide.

