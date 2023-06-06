WATCH LIVE

Man pushed to tracks during fight on subway platform in Bronx

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, June 6, 2023 12:13PM
Man pushed to subway tracks during fight in Bronx
A man was rescued from the subway tracks after he was pushed during a fight on the platform in the Bronx.

MOUNT EDEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A fight on a Bronx subway platform ended with one person on the tracks.

A 42-year-old was fighting another man on the southbound D line platform at the 174-175 Sts Station in the Mount Eden section at around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

He was punched in the mouth and then pushed onto the tracks by the suspect, who fled the station.

The victim did not make contact with a subway train or the third rail.

Passengers helped the victim up from the tracks.

He sustained a minor injury to the mouth and was taken to Jacobi Hospital to be checked out.

The suspect, wearing a green sweatshirt and backpack, fled the station to local streets and is being sought.

