Man pushed to tracks during fight on subway platform in Bronx

MOUNT EDEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A fight on a Bronx subway platform ended with one person on the tracks.
A 42-year-old was fighting another man on the southbound D line platform at the 174-175 Sts Station in the Mount Eden section at around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.
He was punched in the mouth and then pushed onto the tracks by the suspect, who fled the station.
The victim did not make contact with a subway train or the third rail.
Passengers helped the victim up from the tracks.
He sustained a minor injury to the mouth and was taken to Jacobi Hospital to be checked out.
The suspect, wearing a green sweatshirt and backpack, fled the station to local streets and is being sought.
