Man pushed into side of moving 'R' train in Brooklyn

Police are searching for the man who pushed another man into a moving "R" train in Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for a man who pushed another man into the side of a moving subway train.

It happened on Sunday, March 19 at 6:07 p.m.

The 36-year-old man was waiting at the 59th Street Subway Station for an "R" train when a man he didn't know suddenly approached him and pushed him into the side of the train.

The victim hit the train and then fell back onto the platform.

He did not fall onto the tracks.

The victim suffered cuts and bleeding to his head. He was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition.

The attacker ran away from the scene. No comments were exchanged between the victim and pusher prior to the incident.

He's described as a man with a light complexion.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

