Woman injured after randomly pushed onto subway tracks

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was injured after being pushed onto the subway tracks in Manhattan on Monday.Police say the victim was followed into the station by an unknown man who pushed her onto the tracks at the W. 4th St. - Washington Square station just after 4 p.m.The man also removed the woman's jacket.The woman fell onto the A Train tracks but did not make contact with the train. She suffered pain to her knee.The man was taken into custody at the station. Charges are currently pending.----------