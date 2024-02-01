Bodycam video shows NYPD rescue of man who fell on subway tracks in Brooklyn

Video shows officers helping a man who suffered a medical episode and fell onto the subway tracks.

Video shows officers helping a man who suffered a medical episode and fell onto the subway tracks.

Video shows officers helping a man who suffered a medical episode and fell onto the subway tracks.

Video shows officers helping a man who suffered a medical episode and fell onto the subway tracks.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police released bodycam footage of a rescue over the weekend after a man had a medical episode and fell onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn.

The man fell onto the southbound C train tracks at the Lafayette Avenue subway station on Saturday just after 10:30 a.m.

The 36-year-old victim was bleeding from the head and disoriented.

One responding officer used his flashlight to signal to an oncoming train to stop.

At the same time, a second officer helped the victim back onto the platform where they immediately rendered aid.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.

ALSO READ | School employees at New Jersey high school save sophomore when his heart stops beating

CeFaan Kim has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.