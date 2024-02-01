  • Watch Now
Bodycam video shows NYPD rescue of man who fell on subway tracks in Brooklyn

WABC logo
Thursday, February 1, 2024 3:26PM
NYPD officers rescue man who fell on subway tracks
Video shows officers helping a man who suffered a medical episode and fell onto the subway tracks.
WABC

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police released bodycam footage of a rescue over the weekend after a man had a medical episode and fell onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn.

The man fell onto the southbound C train tracks at the Lafayette Avenue subway station on Saturday just after 10:30 a.m.

The 36-year-old victim was bleeding from the head and disoriented.

One responding officer used his flashlight to signal to an oncoming train to stop.

At the same time, a second officer helped the victim back onto the platform where they immediately rendered aid.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.

