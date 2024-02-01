Bodycam video shows NYPD rescue of man who fell on subway tracks in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police released bodycam footage of a rescue over the weekend after a man had a medical episode and fell onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn.
The man fell onto the southbound C train tracks at the Lafayette Avenue subway station on Saturday just after 10:30 a.m.
The 36-year-old victim was bleeding from the head and disoriented.
One responding officer used his flashlight to signal to an oncoming train to stop.
At the same time, a second officer helped the victim back onto the platform where they immediately rendered aid.
The victim was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.
