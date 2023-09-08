Kristin Thorne reports from Downtown Brooklyn on the reunion between a man and the NYPD officers who saved his life on the subway.

Man who suffered seizure, heart attack on subway reunites with NYPD officers who saved him

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- There was an emotional reunion between a man and the NYPD officers who saved his life.

The NYPD bodycam video shows the calm, cool and collected teamwork.

Officers traded off doing CPR on the victim.

After about 10 minutes, they rushed him to the hospital.

That victim, 67-year-old Marino Polo of Cypress Hills, is alive today thanks to those transit officers.

"I appreciate everything they did for me, they saved my life," he said.

Polo was on the A train August 16 when he had a seizure and went into cardiac arrest.

It was around 12:30 p.m.

Polo says he doesn't remember any of it.

A rider on the train alerted officers at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station.

"I'm like, this is pretty serious. We have to begin CPR," the officer said.

At the same time this was happening, Polo's partner felt like something was wrong.

Then, she started to get phone calls from officers.

"They told me, 'Oh do you know Marino Polo?' I said, 'He is my husband.' Oh what? He had a heart attack on the train. He's going to Brooklyn Hospital,'" she said.

We showed Polo the bodycam video of his rescue.

He had never seen it.

"They saved my life," Polo said.

"How do you feel seeing him now?" Eyewitness News asked.

"Well, he looks great!" said Renee Thomas, NYPD officer. "That day I was a bit scared, I thought that was it. But, you know, thank God, he made it through," the officer said.

Polo, as well as the transit officers, are also extremely thankful to the rider on that subway train who not only saw that Polo wasn't doing well, but told the conductor to stop the train and wait at the station, while he went to get the transit officers. Without that man, no one knows who he is, none of this would have happened.

