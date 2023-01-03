Suspected NYC subway shooter Frank James expected to plead guilty to federal terrorism charges

Suspected New York City subway shooter Frank James is expected to plead guilty to federal terrorism charges when he appears in court Tuesday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Prosecutors plan to seek a decades-long prison sentence for a man who is expected to plead guilty this week to opening fire in a subway car and wounding 10 riders in an attack that shocked New York City.

Suspected New York City subway shooter, Frank James, is expected to plead guilty to federal terrorism charges Tuesday.

James, 63, is scheduled to enter a guilty plea on Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court, admitting that he was responsible for the April 12 attack. It set off a massive 30-hour manhunt that ended when he called the police on himself.

In the subway attack, the shooter set off a pair of smoke grenades and then fired a barrage of random shots inside the train, bloodying passengers as it moved between stations.

Before the shooting, James, who is Black, posted dozens of videos online in which he ranted about race, violence and his struggles with mental illness. In some, he decried the treatment of Black people and talked about how he was so frustrated, "I should have gotten a gun and just started shooting."

Ten people were wounded in the attack while several others were treated for smoke inhalation.

Prosecutors told Judge William F. Kuntz II in a letter late last week that they plan to ask him to go beyond the roughly 32-year to 39-year sentence that federal sentencing guidelines would recommend. James planned the attack for years and endangered the lives of dozens of people, prosecutors said in the letter.

His lawyers informed the judge on Dec. 21 that James wanted to plead guilty. Prosecutors say he plans to plead guilty to 11 charges without a plea agreement.

Ten of those charges - each one corresponding to a specific victim - accuse him of committing a terrorist attack against a mass transportation system carrying passengers and employees.

The 11th charge accuses James of discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

