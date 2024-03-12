  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Widow of school crossing guard killed on subway train sues MTA over leaked photos

WABC logo
Tuesday, March 12, 2024 3:27PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News StreamStream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The widow of a man shot and killed while in the transit system is filing a $28.5 million lawsuit against the MTA on Tuesday.

Jakeba Dockery says a subway worker took pictures of her husband, Richard Henderson, as he laid dying at a Brooklyn subway station in January.

Those photos later ended up posted on social media.

Henderson, 45, was killed after he intervened in a dispute between two other passengers over loud music. He was shot in the back and shoulder while riding the Manhattan-bound No. 3 train approaching the Franklin Ave-Medgar Evers College station.

The father of three and grandfather of two worked as a crossing guard at the Avenues The World School, a private school in Chelsea.

Dockery is suing for the same amount of money that Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, was awarded for leaked photos of his death scene.

ALSO READ | Homeless Services workers among 18 NYC employees arrested in COVID benefit fraud bust

Kristin Thorne has more.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW