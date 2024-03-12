Widow of school crossing guard killed on subway train sues MTA over leaked photos

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The widow of a man shot and killed while in the transit system is filing a $28.5 million lawsuit against the MTA on Tuesday.

Jakeba Dockery says a subway worker took pictures of her husband, Richard Henderson, as he laid dying at a Brooklyn subway station in January.

Those photos later ended up posted on social media.

Henderson, 45, was killed after he intervened in a dispute between two other passengers over loud music. He was shot in the back and shoulder while riding the Manhattan-bound No. 3 train approaching the Franklin Ave-Medgar Evers College station.

The father of three and grandfather of two worked as a crossing guard at the Avenues The World School, a private school in Chelsea.

Dockery is suing for the same amount of money that Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, was awarded for leaked photos of his death scene.

