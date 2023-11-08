Police are searching for the gunman who fired shots inside a subway station in Midtown.

Search continues for man who thwarted robbery with gunshot in Midtown subway station

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A gunman opened fire at a homeless panhandler threatening to mug a woman at a Midtown subway station on Tuesday night.

The incident was reported at the 49th Street subway station, on Seventh Avenue, just after 9 p.m.

The panhandler was holding open an emergency gate when he told the 40-year-old woman he would steal her purse if she didn't hand over her money.

The gunman ordered the would be mugger to "leave her alone" and then fired a warning shot, thwarting the robbery attempt.

No injuries were reported.

After firing the single shot, the gunman fled. Police are looking for him.

Officers responded and took the panhandler into custody. Matthew Roesch, 40, was charged with attempted robbery.

His one prior arrest is for theft of service at the Times Square-W. 42nd St. subway station Sept. 18.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Community rallies in support of café owner after workers walk out in protest over conflict in Gaza

Community supports café owner after workers walk out over war dispute Lucy Yang has more on a Manhattan community's reaction after cafe workers walked out on the job.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.