Police search for gunman who shot man on 'N' train in Chinatown

Passengers reported hearing two gunshots as they scrambled to find safety in the train car. Marcus Solis reports from Chinatown.

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot on a southbound "N" train near Chinatown early Saturday morning.

Officials say the incident happened after a dispute at around 1 a.m. as the train approached the Canal Street station.

Passengers reported hearing two gunshots as they scrambled to find safety in the train car.

"When we were all huddled in a corner, we honestly weren't sure what we were going to do. We were staring at where the gunshots came from and weren't sure what the person's next move was gonna be," Fahmi Monsur said.

The wounded passenger was taken to Bellevue Hospital. His condition is unknown, officials said.

A second passenger who was also injured was taken to Bellevue Hospital. Police continue to search for the gunman and other possible suspects.

The incident happened just one day after Mayor Eric Adams touted how much crime has gone down underground. NYC officials are hoping for increased ridership this year.

