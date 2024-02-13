NYPD releases photos of suspects in deadly Mount Eden subway station shooting

Jim Dolan in the Bronx with the story.

Jim Dolan in the Bronx with the story.

Jim Dolan in the Bronx with the story.

Jim Dolan in the Bronx with the story.

MOUNT EDEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police have released photos of the suspects they are looking for after one person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a Bronx subway station.

Six people were shot at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday while waiting on the northbound platform for the No. 4 train at the Mount Eden train station.

Among the victims, ranging in age from 14 to 71, one was pronounced dead at St Barnabas Hospital.

He was later identified as 35-year-old Obed Beltran-Sanchez.

The injuries to the other five -- a 14-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy, 28-year-old man, 29-year-old woman, and 71-year-old man -- are not believed to be life threatening.

The victim with the most serious injuries is the 29-year-old woman who was shot in the face and neck.

During a briefing Tuesday evening, NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said the incident was "not a random shooting" and noted that it involved two groups of teenagers that were engaged in a dispute while riding a northbound No. 4 train.

Officials say as the train pulled into the station, the doors opened and at least one person displayed a firearm and fired shots.

Authorities say with the exception of the 15-year-old boy, it is likely everyone else was not involved in the initial dispute between two groups.

Those victims were not the intended targets and were just waiting for the train to arrive at the time of the shooting.

"This is unacceptable," Chief Kemper said. "And when detectives make an arrest, there must be swift, immediate, strong consequences."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.