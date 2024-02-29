Subway conductor stable after being slashed in neck at Brooklyn station

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A subway conductor was slashed in the neck when he stuck his head out of a train at a Brooklyn subway station.

Officials say the attack happened at the Rockaway Avenue and Fulton Street station at around 3:40 a.m. Thursday.

The 59-year-old victim was on a southbound C train that was pulling into the station. Authorities say that he was slashed in the neck when he stuck his head out the window.

The conductor was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition.

"It's crazy, I ain't going to lie. For a conductor to get stabbed in the neck, it's just crazy," one person said.

Officials say a man wearing a blue vest ran from the scene.

Southbound A trains are running with delays while the NYPD conducts an investigation at Rockaway Avenue. Southbound A trains are making scheduled stops from Jay Street - MetroTech to Broadway Junction.

No arrests have been made.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.