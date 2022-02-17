Man stabbed in thigh on Brooklyn-bound L train; Police searching for suspect

Police say the victim was stabbed by an unknown individual just after 2 p.m. at the 14th Street and 3rd Avenue subway station.
The suspect got off the train at the 1st Avenue subway station and the victim stayed on the train and got off at the Bedford station in Williamsburg.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was said to be stable.
The suspect was described as a male in his 40s.
It remains unclear what led to the stabbing.
The incident is under investigation. Few other details were released.
