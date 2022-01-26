Woman stabbed in leg inside Harlem subway station following dispute

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was hospitalized after she was stabbed during a dispute inside a subway station in Harlem Tuesday.Police say the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on West 125th Street and Lenox Avenue inside the 2/3 train station.They say a 48-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg following a dispute.According to authorities, the woman was standing with a group of people on the southbound platform, when a dispute broke out with an unknown number of individuals.The victim suffered a small puncture wound and was taken to Harlem Hospital.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------