Woman stabbed in leg inside Harlem subway station following dispute

Police say the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on West 125th Street and Lenox Avenue inside the 2/3 train station.
They say a 48-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg following a dispute.
According to authorities, the woman was standing with a group of people on the southbound platform, when a dispute broke out with an unknown number of individuals.
The victim suffered a small puncture wound and was taken to Harlem Hospital.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
