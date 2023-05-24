2 men stabbed on subway southbound 3 train in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say two men were stabbed -- apparently by each other -- on a subway train in Harlem on Wednesday morning.

The men were stabbed on the southbound number 3 subway train as it approached the 125th St station just after 10:15 a.m.

The incident was impacting subway service and there were no 3 trains between 96th Street and Harlem-148th Street in both directions. Additionally, the southbound 2 was running on the 5 line from 149 St-Grand Concourse to Nevins St.

A 17-year-old was stabbed three times -- once in the buttocks and twice in the right thigh.

Police say another man, who refused to give his information, was stabbed once in the groin.

Both were taken to Harlem Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and both men are blaming the other for the fight that led to the stabbing.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.

