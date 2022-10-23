Woman stabbed in arm inside Manhattan subway station: police

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the arm inside a subway station in Manhattan Sunday, according to preliminary information from police.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. at Saint Nicholas Avenue and West 191st Street.

Police say a woman was stabbed in the arm. It's unknown if the attack took place on the subway platform or in the train.

The victim was taken to NY Presbyterian, where she is expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene.

It's unknown whether the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

