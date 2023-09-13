W train service suspended after vandals smash 78 windows on 35 trains

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Subway service on the W line was suspended Wednesday morning after a vandalism spree on Tuesday evening.

The MTA said a vandal or vandals smashed 78 windows on 35 trains from the inside. It appears it happened while the trains were in service.

So many windows were damaged that officials say they are running out of spare glass to make repairs.

By around 11 a.m. Wednesday, 25 trainsets had been repaired, but hundreds of thousands of commuters were impacted by the damage.

The MTA said it was focused on making repairs and getting service back on track.

The damage was also impacting service on the B, D, N, F and Q lines.

The repair bill could run into the six figures.

"Pissed off- can I say pissed off? -I mean, seriously-, we work, I have train crews sitting in that break room right now who don't have W trains to run- they want to be out there," said NYC Transit President Richard Davey. "When this stuff happens, it frustrates the hell out of me and I know it frustrates the hell out of our commuters. Because they just want to get home, they want to get to work, they want to get around the city."

Police said the video system in the subway system is vast and robust and they hope it will prove helpful.

Anyone with information is asked to tell a police officer or MTA employee, or call NYPD CrimeStoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

