Woman sucker punched in random attack after exiting subway in NYC

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- A woman was sucker punched in a seemingly random assault after exiting the subway in Lower Manhattan Wednesday.It happened at the corner of Fulton and Nassau streets just before 5:30 p.m., after the 36-year-old victim said she got off the J train to pick up her son.She reported noticing a group of teens messing around, and she said they approached her, sucker punched in the face, and continued to punch and kick her after she fell to the ground.The group stuck around, she said, and only fled when other witnesses came over to render aid.The victim is Asian, but no words were exchanged prior to the assault.There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.----------