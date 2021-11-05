Woman sucker punched in random attack after exiting subway in NYC

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Morning Update

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- A woman was sucker punched in a seemingly random assault after exiting the subway in Lower Manhattan Wednesday.

It happened at the corner of Fulton and Nassau streets just before 5:30 p.m., after the 36-year-old victim said she got off the J train to pick up her son.

She reported noticing a group of teens messing around, and she said they approached her, sucker punched in the face, and continued to punch and kick her after she fell to the ground.

ALSO READ | Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
EMBED More News Videos

Bank of America tells customers Zelle is a separate company -- even though B of A and other banks own Zelle and add it to their menu of services.


The group stuck around, she said, and only fled when other witnesses came over to render aid.

The victim is Asian, but no words were exchanged prior to the assault.

There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

ALSO READ | Running, eating and weather! Lee's guide to Marathon Sunday
EMBED More News Videos

Lee Goldberg chats with a running coach about the TCS New York City Marathon, and how weather plays a role in preparing for and running on race day.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citylower manhattanmanhattanassaultattack
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News