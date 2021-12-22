Omicron News: COVID rates climb on Long Island as new vaccine sites open

The 14-day average in Nassau County is 7%.
The daily average rate in Suffolk County is now up to 13.6%.
That's the highest it has been in almost a year.
90% of Suffolk County's adults are fully vaccinated.
County Executive Steve Bellone says he wants more adults to get boosted.
He's opening two vaccine sites on Monday at Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach and another in the West Sayville area.
A third site will open on January 4 in Sound Beach.
