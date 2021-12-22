coronavirus long island

Omicron News: COVID rates climb on Long Island as new vaccine sites open

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID cases surge on Long Island as new booster vaccination sites open

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- On Long Island, COVID positivity rates are continuing to climb.

The 14-day average in Nassau County is 7%.

The daily average rate in Suffolk County is now up to 13.6%.

That's the highest it has been in almost a year.

90% of Suffolk County's adults are fully vaccinated.

County Executive Steve Bellone says he wants more adults to get boosted.

He's opening two vaccine sites on Monday at Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach and another in the West Sayville area.

A third site will open on January 4 in Sound Beach.

RELATED | Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News anchor Liz Cho talked to Dr. Anthony Fauci about the rise of Omicron



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countyreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth care
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID News: CT sees highest infection rate since testing started
COVID News: Biden tests negative after being exposed to virus
COVID News: Hospitalizations up 41 percent nationwide
Omicron manageable if precautions taken, former CDC director says
TOP STORIES
Most visits at city-run hospitals suspended, CityMD closing 19 clinics
COVID omicron variant symptoms to know
NYC Mayor-elect Adams postpones inauguration due to rising COVID cases
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Mystery donor sends box full of cash to NYC college
COVID News: CT sees highest infection rate since testing started
AccuWeather: Damp start followed by some sun
Show More
Girl, 10, dies after participating in dangerous social media trend
Several New Jersey schools close amid COVID surge
Shots fired during fight inside Long Island gym; Suspect arrested
What Broadway shows are cancelled?
Rite Aid is closing more than 60 stores
More TOP STORIES News