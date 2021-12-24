Dozens of accidents on Long Island due to icy road conditions

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11380330" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports at least three major airlines have announced they are collectively canceling more than 300 flights for Christmas Eve.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Icy conditions from early morning snow led to dozens of accidents in Suffolk County on Friday.Suffolk County Police say there were multiple crashes along the Long Island Expressway due to hazardous road conditions.The string of crashes closed the highway in both directions, eastbound at exit 57 and westbound at exit 56, as crews salted and sanded.Drivers skidded into guardrails, off the road and into other vehicles after snow started falling around 3 a.m. Friday morning.A police cruiser was involved in one crash.Another crash, on the Sagtikos Parkway, involved approximately 20 vehicles. Numerous injuries were reported, according to Smithtown police.No serious injuries have been reported.----------