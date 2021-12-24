Dozens of accidents on Long Island due to icy road conditions

Suffolk County Police say there were multiple crashes along the Long Island Expressway due to hazardous road conditions.
The string of crashes closed the highway in both directions, eastbound at exit 57 and westbound at exit 56, as crews salted and sanded.
RELATED | United, Delta, JetBlue canceling many Christmas Eve flights due to omicron surge
Drivers skidded into guardrails, off the road and into other vehicles after snow started falling around 3 a.m. Friday morning.
A police cruiser was involved in one crash.
Another crash, on the Sagtikos Parkway, involved approximately 20 vehicles. Numerous injuries were reported, according to Smithtown police.
No serious injuries have been reported.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip