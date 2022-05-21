Police: Missing Long Island teen may have taken train, traveled outside NYC

Rachel Nugent, 14, was last seen leaving her home on Old Dock Road in Kings Park at approximately 6:45 a.m. Saturday. Investigators believe she may have taken a train to New York City and may have traveled out of state.
Nugent is 5'1", 145 pounds with short black hair and braces.
She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with a white stripe, and white sneakers.
She was carrying a two-tone long strap purse and carrying her clothes in a pink shoulder strap bag.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on Nugent's location to contact 911 or call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.
Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County to alert the public about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.
