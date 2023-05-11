Suffolk County police officer shot responding to call in Coram

GORDON HEIGHTS, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A Suffolk County police officer was shot while responding to a call in Coram Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say the shooting happened at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Homestead Drive in Coram, a hamlet in the town of Brookhaven.

The officer was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

