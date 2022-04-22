Police officers hailed as heroes for rescuing woman from East Northport house fire

The flames broke out at a home on Pennfield Drive around 3 a.m. Friday.
Police say the house was fully engulfed when officers Shane Wild and Steven Capogna arrived at the scene.
The officers placed a ladder against a window of the house, climbed the ladder, lifted the woman out of the window, and carried her to safety.
The woman's husband was extricated from the house by members of the Commack Fire Department.
Officers Wild and Capogna were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
The two occupants of the house were evaluated at the same hospital and were not injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
