The Suffolk County Police Department is highlighting Willie Jimenez's murder as part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

Family of Long Island man plead for justice after he was murdered answering the door

HUNTINGTON STATION, Suffolk County (WABC) -- There is a renewed plea for help to solve a nearly year-old homicide in Suffolk County.

A husband and loving father of two was shot and killed last August when he answered a knock at the door in his Huntington Station home.

On Monday, the Suffolk County Police Department highlighted his family's story as part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week. Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison joined the family of Willie Jimenez in their search for answers.

His killer has not yet been brought to justice. Police are increasing the reward money, hoping to give the investigation a much-needed boost.

Jimenez's wife, two young daughters, his sister, and parents were in attendance on Monday.

"I just want to say that I really miss my dad and that I love him," said his daughter Abigail Jimenez. "He was really sweet, kind, loving."

The pain for Abigail is still raw. Her 32-year-old father was killed on her 8th birthday.

He had taken Abigail and her sister Allison and their mom, Theresa, out to eat earlier that night for Abigail's birthday.

They returned home and Willie and Theresa tucked the girls in. It was about 11:30 p.m. when the couple started watching TV and the doorbell rang.

"Willie went to go answer the door and Theresa heard two gun shots," Harrison said. "She ran to the door and saw her husband laying on the floor."

Abigail got out of bed and saw the same thing.

"It's an experience I don't wish on anyone, coming to the realization that I will never hear his voice again, I will never hear his smile again," Theresa said. "Seeing my daughters grow and he's missing all of it."

Jimenez's parents were too emotional to speak.

With no motive or lead to the killer, Jimenez's sister is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

"You don't have to do it for me, my brothers, please do it for my parents, my nieces," said sister Sandra Huffman. "My nieces deserve justice. My parents deserve justice."

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest for the murder of Jimenez as well as in four other unsolved cases; including two other homicides and two fatal hit-and-runs.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

ALSO READ: Man who shot woman in his driveway has shown 'no remorse,' sheriff says

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.