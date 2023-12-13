Houston chef uses grandmother's recipe for Hanukkah Delight

Have you tried a sufganiyot? A Rice Village restaurant is celebrating Hanukkah by serving up a traditional treat.

HOUSTON, Texas -- In the heart of Rice Village, Hamsa, an Israeli restaurant, celebrates Hanukkah by serving up a traditional treat: sufganiyot, a deep-fried dessert.

"That dough and strawberry jam is a taste that is in my mind always and forever," Hamsa owner Itai Ben Eli said.

These round treats, commonly filled with jelly and dusted with powdered sugar, are a staple during the Hanukkah season.

Their significance ties back to the Hanukkah story and the miracle of the oil. According to tradition, a small quantity of oil, enough for just one day, miraculously lasted eight days in the Temple. Foods fried in oil, like sufganiyot, are eaten to commemorate this event.

The restaurant's Executive Chef learned the recipe from his grandmother but added a twist.

"I came up with my own recipe for it. I added some orange and a different type of yogurt, but the basic recipe is from my grandmother," Chef Yotam Dolev said.

Hamsa is located at 5555 Morningside Drive. The restaurant only serves Sufganiyot during Hanukkah.