NYC offering COVID vaccines at 'Summer Rising' locations

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With COVID cases on the rise again across the region, vaccination sites are popping up at New York City's 'Summer Rising' youth program locations.The city will be offering the Pfizer vaccine, as officials push to get as many students 12 and older vaccinated before the school year begins.One of those locations is Fort Hamilton High School in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.It comes as the country takes a turn for the worse, with the Delta variant spreading rapidly.An estimated 100 million eligible Americans remain unvaccinated, and experts say those people are driving the rising case numbers."It is really an outbreak among the unvaccinated," Dr. Anthony Fauci said this weekend. "So this is an issue predominantly among the unvaccinated, which is the reason why we're out there, practically pleading with the unvaccinated people to go out there and get vaccinated."Late last week NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio asked private employers to put the pressure on their employees to get the shot, saying bluntly, "if people want to live again, we have got to get more people vaccinated"At the Summer Rising sites, city officials say, it's not just students eligible to get vaccinated.Parents and community members can also get vaccinated there.