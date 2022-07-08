Adams to visit New York City's expanded 'Summer Rising' program after criticism

"Summer Rising" is designed to keep students on top of their studies while school is out.
More than 100,000 kids are taking part after the mayor pledged last year to expand the program.
"Summer Rising" will provide arts, recreation, and exploration for children in grades K-8 in what's considered the city's largest summer program in history.
For high school students, the city is expanding its Summer Youth Employment program, aiming to provide jobs and internships for about 100,000 New Yorkers ages 14-24.
Former Mayor Bill de Blasio launched the "Summer Rising" program last summer to help kids catch up academically and socially from pandemic disruptions.
Mayor Adams expanded the program's hours as part of his promise to reduce crime.
"Summer Rising" runs from 8 a.m. through 3 p.m., with the option to extend the day until 6 p.m.
For elementary school children, the program is from July 5 through Aug. 19, while it ends Aug. 12 for middle schoolers.
Students spend their morning with licensed teachers, while staffers from community-based organizations lead afternoon activities such as sports and field trips.
The Principal's Union has criticized the rollout this week after what some have called a rocky start to the program.
Among the issues cited are problems with bussing and shortages of para-professionals for special needs students.
