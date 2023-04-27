The lineup for SummerStage 2023 features artists like Kool & the Gang, Grandmaster Flash, Vance Joy and Regina Spektor.

SummerStage 2023 lineup announced: 80 free concerts across all five boroughs

NEW YORK (WABC) -- SummerStage is returning to New York City for its 37th year.

There will be 80 shows in Central Park and across the five boroughs.

The festival kicks off on June 10 and will showcase emerging artists, as well as well-known performers like Grandmaster Flash and Kool & the Gang.

A variety of music genres will be showcased including jazz, hip-hop, reggae and salsa.

All performances will be free and open to the public, except for the occasional ticketed benefit concert.

Performances will run from June through October. Locations will vary from Central Park to 12 neighborhood parks.

For the full schedule of performances, visit the City Park's Foundation's website.

