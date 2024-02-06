Residents in NJ dealt major headache after flood of home burglaries, car thefts

SUMMIT, New Jersey (WABC) -- A neighborhood in New Jersey has been stifled by a growing number of home burglaries and car thefts that have prompted police to incorporate drones to try to mitigate the rising criminal activity.

Just last weekend, there were a series of break-ins in unoccupied homes across Summit, where thieves broke windows to gain access to steal jewelry and valuables.

The crimes are taking place all over the community.

"I did go to Home Depot and bought two motion detectors, lights with cameras," said one resident.

"I am now putting my alarm on every time I leave my house," said Dawn Davis, another resident.

The Summit Police Department held a Facebook meeting Tuesday morning to urge residents to take safety measures to protect their families, homes and cars.

"Our officers will come out, free of charge, obviously, to do a site assessment of your house to take a review of your locking mechanisms on your doors, windows, security systems," said Officer Ryan Peters.

Cops say cameras, bright lights, alarm systems and barking dogs are good deterrents -- but vigilance is the key.

They also say to never leave key fobs in cars or in visible places in your home.

"Keep your eyes open and be smart," said Brian Mueller, a resident of the neighborhood.

Police say car thieves are targeting high-end BMWs and they want the owners of those vehicles to take extra precaution.

