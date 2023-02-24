Sunken sailboats finally removed from Sheepshead Bay

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New York City Parks took to Sheepshead Bay in Brooklyn to remove some sunken sailboats.

Most of the derelict sailboats have been sunken for many years.

Abandoned boats are among the biggest problems in the city's waterways.

They can cause multiple ecological, transportation, and safety hazards.

Councilmember Inna Vernikov allocated $55,000 for the cleanup effort.

